Mild tremors felt in Swat, Kohat

A mild tremor jolted on Wednesday Swat and Kohat a day after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake which measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, was Hindu Kash mountain region and its depth was 90km

No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

A day earlier, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gilgit and other areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the epicentre of the quake was 104km north east of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

The depth of the quake was estimated to be 40km.