Mianwali police take two men into custody in the rape of a four-year-old girl

Two suspects, accused by a four-year-old girl’s family of involvement in gang raping their daughter, have been taken into custody in Mianwali.

Her family has filed a case with the Makarwal police. The police are awaiting medical reports to confirm the rape and say it will take a week.

The girl was playing outside her house when she was kidnapped, the family told the police in a statement. She was taken to an unknown place and gang raped, they said.

Related: Two men arrested in Faisalabad in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old

The victim was found wounded in the bushes by local residents.

She was admitted to the THQ Hospital in Mianwali and is reported to be in critical condition.

DPO Mumtaz Ahmed gave orders to form a committee to arrest the rapists. The police have taken two people into custody.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.