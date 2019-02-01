Metro Bus service in Islamabad, Rawalpindi suspended as drivers go on strike

Follow SAMAA English on

The drivers parked the buses at the Sectretariat Station and said they will not drive them until their demands are met.They want their duty hours to be reduced from 12 to eight hours and their pay to be increased. They say they earn Rs25,000 a month but are heavily penalised over small issues.For example, one driver said if an indicator breaks, they are penalised and not paid their wages for two days.“This is injustice,” said another driver.The drivers say the managing director of the Metro service refuses to come speak to them to address their concerns. No one is willing to hear us out, they say.The protest has left residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in a fix. Many say they can’t afford anything other than the Metro Bus service. One resident complained that the drivers hadn’t given the public any notice before holding the protest.