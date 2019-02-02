Metro Bus drivers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi call off strike after successful negotiations

February 2, 2019

The Metro Bus drivers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi called off their strike Saturday morning after successful negotiations with the administration.

The drivers said that their demands should be met in three days otherwise they will go on strike again.

Assistant commissioner and a representative of the drivers held a meeting on Friday night.

Related: Metro Bus service in Islamabad, Rawalpindi suspended as drivers go on strike

They wanted their duty hours to be reduced from 12 to eight hours and their pay to be increased. They say they earn Rs25,000 a month but are heavily penalised over small issues. For example, one driver said if an indicator breaks, they are penalised and not paid their wages for two days.

On Friday, the Metro Bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad was stopped as the drivers went on strike. They parked the buses at the Sectretariat Station and said they will not drive them until their demands are met.

The protest left residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in a fix. Many said they can’t afford anything other than the Metro Bus service.

 
 
 

