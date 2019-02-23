Met Department predicts rain in Karachi in March

February 23, 2019

Photo: AFP

Weather is expected to remain cold across the country during March, according to a forecast by the Met Department.

There will be heavy rainfall in most parts of the country, including Karachi. Due to the extended winters, spring will arrive late.

Related: Local government starts preparing after two days of rain forecast in Karachi

Balochistan also experienced heavy rainfall and flooding. Rescue operators are under way in Balochistan’s Lasbela after people have been stranded due to the flooding.

The Pakistan Navy rescued 42 people in Lasbela district on February 21.

