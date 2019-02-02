Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital over health complications

Former PM Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital because of his ‘deteriorating health’.

A special medical board submitted a request asking for the PML-N Quaid to be shifted to a hospital because he wasn’t well. Punjab’s home department approved the request on Saturday afternoon.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, was acquitted by an accountability court in the Flagship investments reference and sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case on December 24, 2018. He has been imprisoned at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif requested that his brother should be shifted to a hospital because he is unwell.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that PML-N is engaging in propaganda. He said that Nawaz Sharif has been granted all facilities according to the law. An independent medical board will decide if he should be shifted or not, he remarked.

On January 26, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel submitted on Saturday another petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against an accountability court’s verdict in the Al Azizia reference.

The petition cited Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac condition as grounds for bail. It says that Nawaz Sharif’s has heart and kidney problems along with hypertension. His kidneys can stop working if his condition deteriorates. He has been asked to be shifted to a hospital on an immediate basis.

