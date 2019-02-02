Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital over health complications

February 2, 2019

Former PM Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital because of his ‘deteriorating health’. 

A special medical board submitted a request asking for the PML-N Quaid to be shifted to a hospital because he wasn’t well. Punjab’s home department approved the request on Saturday afternoon.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, was acquitted by an accountability court in the Flagship investments reference and sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case on December 24, 2018. He has been imprisoned at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Related: Here’s how Nawaz Sharif is spending his days in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif requested that his brother should be shifted to a hospital because he is unwell.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that PML-N is engaging in propaganda. He said that Nawaz Sharif has been granted all facilities according to the law. An independent medical board will decide if he should be shifted or not, he remarked.

On January 26, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel submitted on Saturday another petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against an accountability court’s verdict in the Al Azizia reference.

Related: Nawaz petitions the Islamabad High Court for bail on medical grounds

The petition cited Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac condition as grounds for bail. It says that Nawaz Sharif’s has heart and kidney problems along with hypertension. His kidneys can stop working if his condition deteriorates. He has been asked to be shifted to a hospital on an immediate basis.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Where there’s a will, there’s a way: PML-N leaders ride motorcycles, rickshaws to get to Nawaz Sharif

January 31, 2019 12:31 pm

Six-member medical board examines Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore

January 30, 2019 12:38 pm

Narendra Modi attended the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter uninvited: PML-N leader

January 29, 2019 8:32 pm

Al Azizia reference: Islamabad High Court summons Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

January 28, 2019 7:11 pm

Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition

January 28, 2019 9:11 am

Nawaz petitions the Islamabad High Court for bail on medical grounds

January 26, 2019 2:04 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.