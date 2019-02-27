Massive blaze at New Karachi factory doused after nine hours

February 27, 2019




A massive fire at a factory in New Karachi was doused after nine long hours of efforts by the city's fire brigade.

The factory, that produced garments, caught fire Tuesday night. Within minutes, the whole building had been engulfed in flames.

It was controlled after nine hours. The city's chief fire officer said that 10 fire brigade vehicles were summoned from across the city to the factory in the New Karachi industrial area. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board declared an emergency at its hydrants in light of the fire.

The fire department declared the blaze a third degree fire. Its cause is still unknown.

The cooling process is still under way.

