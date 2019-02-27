Mashal Khan’s father takes the torch forward

Mashal Khan wasn’t killed in a cave or mountain. He was killed in broad daylight at his university.

“You have all seen his images on social media and saw the way he was killed,” said Mashal Khan’s father Iqbal Lala. No one helped him and the university professors were a part of it too.

Parents send their children to university for education, but the people who killed Mashal Khan, their education was meaningless, he said. “They killed a person at an educational institute.”

An emotional Iqbal Lala was speaking at a session titled ‘Social Media, Hate Speech and the Public’ at the First International Conference on Media and Conflict on Wednesday.

“I will tell you why Mashal was killed,” he said. My son wanted to change the system, he helped the oppressed and stood up for the rights of women. “He was young, smart, and educated and the local leaders felt threatened by him,” Iqbal Lala remarked.

People from many different communities live in Pakistan. “We shouldn’t consider each other as ‘others’ as it divides the country,” he said. We have to respect all religions. The media should promote this message, he added.

