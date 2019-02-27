Mashal Khan’s father takes the torch forward

February 27, 2019

Mashal Khan wasn’t killed in a cave or mountain. He was killed in broad daylight at his university.

“You have all seen his images on social media and saw the way he was killed,” said Mashal Khan’s father Iqbal Lala. No one helped him and the university professors were a part of it too.

Parents send their children to university for education, but the people who killed Mashal Khan, their education was meaningless, he said. “They killed a person at an educational institute.”

An emotional Iqbal Lala was speaking at a session titled ‘Social Media, Hate Speech and the Public’ at the First International Conference on Media and Conflict on Wednesday.

Related: Is it fair to blame the media for Pakistan’s image as a ‘terrorist’ state?

“I will tell you why Mashal was killed,” he said. My son wanted to change the system, he helped the oppressed and stood up for the rights of women. “He was young, smart, and educated and the local leaders felt threatened by him,” Iqbal Lala remarked.

People from many different communities live in Pakistan. “We shouldn’t consider each other as ‘others’ as it divides the country,” he said. We have to respect all religions. The media should promote this message, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

We will never compromise on Pakistan’s national security: Shehryar Afridi

February 27, 2019 12:24 pm

A fiery Hamid Mir takes centre stage at ICMC 2019

February 26, 2019 4:25 pm

How peace journalism can help counter war hysteria

February 26, 2019 3:06 pm

Three Lahore policemen arrested for beating an eight-year-old and burning him with a hot iron

February 20, 2019 11:16 am

Apple and Google urged to remove Saudi app that tracks women

February 18, 2019 2:27 pm

Four people arrested in Multan on charges of using ‘indecent’ words against the government

February 14, 2019 7:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.