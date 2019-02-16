Man ties seven-year-old girl to a cart by her neck in Chiniot for stealing an apple

February 16, 2019




The Chiniot police have registered a case against a man for tying a seven-year-old girl to a cart like an animal after he caught her stealing an apple.

After the fruit vendor tied a rope around the girl's neck and confined her, no one helped. Instead, passers-by made videos, ignoring the child's cries and screams.

SAMAA TV correspondent Muzzamil Hussain reported that the police arrested the fruit vendor, identified as Muneer, after videos of the incident began circulating.

Related: Eight-year-old girl killed after men open celebratory gunfire in Lahore’s Manawan

A case has been filed against him on behalf of the child's father.

The police say an investigation into the incident has begun.

