Man ties seven-year-old girl to a cart by her neck in Chiniot for stealing an apple

After the fruit vendor tied a rope around the girl's neck and confined her, no one helped. Instead, passers-by made videos, ignoring the child's cries and screams.SAMAA TV correspondent Muzzamil Hussain reported that the police arrested the fruit vendor, identified as Muneer, after videos of the incident began circulating.A case has been filed against him on behalf of the child's father.The police say an investigation into the incident has begun.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram