Man shoots his sister and niece dead over a property dispute in Lahore’s Factory Area

A woman and her daughter were gunned down in Lahore by her brother who was later by the police during a shootout.
The man, identified as Maqsood, opened fire on his sister and her children when they came to visit their other sister in the Factory Area of Lahore.
The woman, Nasreen, and her daughter Bisma were killed while her son Ahmed was injured. Maqsood and Nasreen's sister was also injured in the attack.
The police say they had been fighting over some property. After he killed the two women, the police arrived and in a shootout, Maqsood was shot dead.
SHO Atiq Dogar and two other policemen were injured in the firefight, said Investigations SP Shahnawaz Chachar.
He said Nasreen bought a property recently and her brother wanted it to be transferred onto his name.
