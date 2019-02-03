Man killed in Karachi after kite string slits his throat

February 3, 2019

Photo: AFP

A young man was killed in Karachi after his throat was slit by a kite string.

In a separate incident that occurred within an hour of the first, another young man was injured by a kite string.

Related: Punjab won’t be celebrating basant after all

The man who died has been identified as 25-year-old Qurban. He was killed in Saadi Town.

The man who was injured has been identified as 22-year-old Shehroze. He was injured on Jahangir Road in Jamshed Town and was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for treatment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Online taxi service driver arrested in Karachi for attempting to extort money from a female passenger

February 3, 2019 4:42 pm

Nepali women dies in outlawed ‘menstruation hut’

February 3, 2019 4:29 pm

Case registered against Taimooria police SHO, other law enforcers for allegedly torturing a detained suspect to death in Karachi

February 3, 2019 1:10 pm

Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

February 3, 2019 10:59 am

A school named after Malala Yousufzai in Karachi is losing its land to encroachments

February 2, 2019 9:17 pm

Karachi AIG says ‘no more’ to VIP culture on the city’s streets

February 2, 2019 8:17 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.