Man killed in Karachi after kite string slits his throat

A young man was killed in Karachi after his throat was slit by a kite string.

In a separate incident that occurred within an hour of the first, another young man was injured by a kite string.

The man who died has been identified as 25-year-old Qurban. He was killed in Saadi Town.

The man who was injured has been identified as 22-year-old Shehroze. He was injured on Jahangir Road in Jamshed Town and was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for treatment.

