Man gunned down near sessions court in Lahore

A man was killed Saturday morning after assailants on a motorcycle opened fire near the sessions court in Lahore.
There were three men on the motorcycle, according to the police. The victim has been identified as Bilal Dar who was on his way to the court for a hearing.
He was accused of kidnapping a woman, according to the police.
The sessions judge has taken notice of the incident and directed the police to summon a report.
