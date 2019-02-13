Man arrested for carrying 38kg of drugs from Quetta to Karachi

February 11, 2019

Around 38 kilogrammes of drugs were seized by the Levies in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Monday.

The Khuzdar deputy commissioner told the media that the Levies force stopped a car without a number plate en route Karachi from Quetta. The law enforcers searched the car and found the drugs in secret compartments.

The DC confirmed that a suspect was also arrested. He was identified as Ali Agha. Agha is an Afghan national.

Related: 48kg of charas seized from a taxi in Karachi

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, the Khuzdar DC said.

He distributed cash rewards to the officers involved in the raid.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Government goes green, installs solar panels at zoological survey building

February 13, 2019 7:08 pm

PSL4 to symbolise cancer awareness days

February 13, 2019 3:32 pm

Case registered against #FixIt’s Alamgir Khan for throwing sewerage water outside CM House in Karachi

February 13, 2019 3:17 pm

Watch: CCTV footage captures Karachi locking-breaking group making a quick getaway in a Corolla

February 13, 2019 2:52 pm

Patients suffer in Karachi as some JPMC doctors protest while others gobble down halwa puri

February 13, 2019 1:53 pm

Karachi’s Askari Park reopens for the public after six months

February 13, 2019 12:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.