Man arrested for carrying 38kg of drugs from Quetta to Karachi

Around 38 kilogrammes of drugs were seized by the Levies in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Monday.

The Khuzdar deputy commissioner told the media that the Levies force stopped a car without a number plate en route Karachi from Quetta. The law enforcers searched the car and found the drugs in secret compartments.

The DC confirmed that a suspect was also arrested. He was identified as Ali Agha. Agha is an Afghan national.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, the Khuzdar DC said.

He distributed cash rewards to the officers involved in the raid.

