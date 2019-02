A man was caught smuggling crystal meth at the Sialkot airport on Monday morning.

The Airport Security Force caught the man trying to smuggle narcotics to Saudi Arabia in his suitcase. They found 680 grammes of ice in his bag.

The suspect has been identified as Amir, who hails from Lower Dir.

He has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation.