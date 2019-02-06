Malik Riaz wants the Supreme Court to hear the contempt case against him after 12 weeks

February 6, 2019

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz wants Pakistan’s top court to change the date of the contempt case against him.

His lawyer filed on Wednesday a petition asking for the hearing to be held after 12 weeks. This is called an adjournment application.

The petition says that Riaz has been diagnosed with cancer and is seeking treatment in London. The doctors will operate on him and it will take him at least eight weeks to recover, the petition adds.

Related: Top judge tells Bahria Town's Malik Riaz to pay Rs1tr for Islamabad 'encroachment'

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the contempt petition against him on February 7.

He is facing contempt charges for accusing former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry and his son, Dr Arsalan Iftikhar, of financial wrongdoings during a press conference in 2012.

 

