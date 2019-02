Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged India and Pakistan to settle the ongoing conflict through dialogue.

“I ask the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to show true leadership in this difficult time: to sit down, shake hands and settle the current conflict and long-standing issue of Kashmir through dialogue,” Malala tweeted on Wednesday.

Tensions between Pakistan and India rose after the Indian planes violated Pakistani airspace and released their payload inside Pakistan’s territory Tuesday morning.

In response, Pakistan shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. A pilot of the Indian Air Force, identified as Abhinandan, was also taken into custody.

“Everyone aware of the horrors of war would agree that retaliation and revenge is never the right response,” she said. “Once started, it rarely ends.”

She urged the international community to support talks between India and Pakistan and help prevent loss of lives.

“Citizens of both countries know that the true enemies are terrorism, poverty, illiteracy and health crises – not each other,” she added.