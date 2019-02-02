‘Magical’ Swat Valley casts it spell on the Swiss ambassador

Follow SAMAA English on

Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan Thomas Kolly visited the Swat Valley on Friday and couldn't help but praise its beauty and people. "You have very friendly people [here]. It is also extremely important. You have the culture. You have the history. The place has such a rich cultural heritage," he told the media.The visit was part of the 'Exploring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' programme to encourage tourism in the province.KP Tourism Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that the government has invested Rs500 million for the restoration of different archaeological sites. Many of these places are Buddhist places of worship, he said.