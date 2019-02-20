Local government starts preparing after two days of rain forecast in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted two days of rain in Karachi beginning today (Wednesday).

It has also forecast thunderstorms in the city.

Local government organisations are on alert and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has cancelled the vacations of all employees in light of the alert.

The local government is working to make sure the city’s drains are clear and don’t overflow when it rains.

Parts of the city experienced a light drizzle on Monday and Tuesday as well.

