LHC orders federal government to submit reply in Sahiwal shooting case

The Lahore High Court has ordered the federal government to submit its reply to a petition on forming a judicial commission to probe the Sahiwal shooting case.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed after CTD officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 23. The government formed an investigation team to probe the case, however, the families of the deceased have demanded the formation of a judicial commission.

The court was hearing the case on Monday.

The lawyer of Khalil’s family, while presenting his arguments, said that the provincial government ordered the formation of a judicial commission to probe police opening fire on protesters in Model Town case.

The laws have changed, said LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan. We can only tell sessions judge to conduct an inquiry, the judge added.

The lawyer said that we don’t want a judicial inquiry but a judicial commission. The chief justice responded to him and said that the court cannot order the formation of a judicial commission.

Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, the head of the investigating team, appeared before the court too. The judge asked him where the report of the team was. Ijaz Shah said that the file is with the investigating officer.

The court has directed the head of the investigating team to submit its report by 1:30pm today (Monday).