Let bygones be bygones: Sheikh Rasheed says he has forgiven Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he has resolved all his issues with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“I have forgiven him,” he said.

Bilawal Zardari found himself in hot water after making harsh comments against the federal minister. In a tweet, he said that he made a mistake and that he should maintain ‘high standards of decency’ he has for himself.

On former PM Nawaz Sharif’s health, he said that having kidney stones is not a big deal.

Sheikh Rasheed was speaking to the media in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

He said that he is making efforts to improve the railways department. The federal minister said a VIP train, called ‘Jinnah’, will be launched on March 23.

