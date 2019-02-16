Landslide kills one labourer, injures nine others in Jhang

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Amjad. He hails from Balochistan.According to the rescue officials, around 10 workers were trapped under the debris because of the landslide. Six of them were rescued in the first phase and the remaining three in the second phase. The victims were shifted to the hospital after being provided first-aid care.The rescue operation completed around 2:30pm.Punjab Adviser to Chief Minister on Livestock and Dairy Development Faisal Hayat also reached the scene. He ordered the irrigation secretary to conduct an inquiry of the incident. “The 18-Hazari Tehsil inquiry report will be presented soon,” said Hayat.According to the workers, the landslide occurred because no safety measure were taken.The repair work on Trimmu Barrage started in 2015, but is nowhere near completion to date. The barrage was closed for heavy traffic when the expansion work started.