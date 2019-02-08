Lahore seminary teacher accused of beating up 12-year-old child to death

A seminary teacher beat up a 12-year-old child to death, said his family on Friday.
They protested their son's death outside the Lahore Press Club. The Punjab chief minister has also taken notice of the incident.
The boy had been going to Baghbanpura madrassah for religious education since the last one year.
His family said their son’s teacher called them up after beating him and said they were taking him to the hospital because he was unwell.
But by the time the child’s family reached the hospital, he had already died, the family said.
The boy’s paternal uncle told SAMAA TV that the child was brutally beaten up by his teacher.
The teacher’s brother kept pressurising us at the hospital and the police took no action, said another relative of the child.
After the family protested the death, police initiated an inquiry into the incident.
Sub-inspector Aun Mohammad claimed the police was ready to conduct an investigation, but the family was not getting a post-mortem done or registering a case. He said they were only protesting, but unwilling to register a case.
