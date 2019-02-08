Lahore seminary teacher accused of beating up 12-year-old child to death

February 8, 2019




A seminary teacher beat up a 12-year-old child to death, said his family on Friday.

They protested their son's death outside the Lahore Press Club. The Punjab chief minister has also taken notice of the incident.

The boy had been going to Baghbanpura madrassah for religious education since the last one year.

His family said their son’s teacher called them up after beating him and said they were taking him to the hospital because he was unwell.

But by the time the child’s family reached the hospital, he had already died, the family said.

Related: Young man killed after crossing a train track in Lahore while wearing headphones

The boy’s paternal uncle told SAMAA TV that the child was brutally beaten up by his teacher.

The teacher’s brother kept pressurising us at the hospital and the police took no action, said another relative of the child.

After the family protested the death, police initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Sub-inspector Aun Mohammad claimed the police was ready to conduct an investigation, but the family was not getting a post-mortem done or registering a case. He said they were only protesting, but unwilling to register a case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Three Faisalabad people injured in separate kite-flying incidents

February 8, 2019 9:14 pm

Policing responsibility in the merged districts given to Levies and Khasadar forces

February 7, 2019 11:55 pm

IMF has softened its stance in talks with Pakistan: Minister of State for Revenue

February 7, 2019 10:27 pm

PM Imran Khan to visit Dubai on Feb 10

February 7, 2019 9:26 pm

British horse racing cancelled after equine flu outbreak

February 7, 2019 9:15 pm

Supreme Court comes down hard on government for inaction in disabled persons job quota case

February 7, 2019 8:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.