Lahore man accused of murdering step-son taken into custody

February 25, 2019

A man allegedly tortured and killed his step-son in Lahore’s Sabzazar on Monday. He has been taken into police custody.

The 19-year-old boy’s body was found with a rope tied around his neck. His mother had married the arrested suspect, Asad Ali, one-and-a-half year after her first husband’s death.

Police say the suspect choked the boy to death and left his body on the roof Sunday night. The next morning, the suspect tried making the incident look like a suicide and was preparing for the boy’s burial when a relative made a call to the police, the police said.

Police suspect that the boy was killed for the sake of money.

Sabzazar DSP Nasir Bajwa said the boy’s mother had inherited millions of rupees and was planning to give the money to her son, but the suspect had his eyes on the money.

The incident is being investigated further. Police say the picture will be clearer after the post-mortem report.

