Lahore High Court chief justice orders judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal incident

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has ordered a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal killings.

The Sahiwal sessions judge will be appointed a judicial magistrate for the inquiry, said the chief justice. He will complete the inquiry in a month, said the provincial top judge.

He headed a two-judge bench that heard the case on Thursday. Also present during the hearing were JIT head Aijaz Shah and the victims’ brothers.

The government prosecutor informed the court that six people’s statements have been recorded and the suspects have been nominated in the case.

“We gave you a list, did you record their statements?” asked the judge. The court also asked the investigators why the eye witnesses’ statements were not recorded under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Why should we not issue you a notice, Justice Khan asked the JIT head.

Related: Sahiwal victims’ son says CTD personnel opened fire on his parents, sister after ‘receiving a call’

The families of the victims of the Sahiwal killings had said earlier that they did not accept the JIT and wanted a judicial inquiry into the incident. They had no faith in the impartiality of the JIT.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed after CTD officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 19. The Punjab government formed an investigation team to probe the case, however, the families of the deceased demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate it instead.

Khalil’s three minor children were also in the car at the time of the incident. Recently, Khalil’s son recorded his statement before the JIT and said the police killed his father, mother and sister after speaking on the phone to someone.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.