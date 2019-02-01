Lahore High Court allows Hamza Shahbaz to travel abroad, orders his name to be removed from the ECL

February 1, 2019

The Lahore High Court ordered on Friday Hamza Shahbaz’s name to be taken off the ECL.

It has granted him a one-time exemption to travel abroad.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, briefed the court on his travel details. His lawyer presented his ticket in the court and informed it that he will travel to the UK on February 3 and return on February 12.

The court then set the next hearing on February 13. Hamza has been directed to inform the court before leaving.

