KP’s domestic violence bill to punish ‘abusive men’ and ‘women who suspect their husbands’

February 11, 2019




Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is soon going to pass its domestic violence bill which will punish "abusive men and suspicious wives."

The bill was presented in the KP Assembly on Monday.

Men who beat up their wives can be sentenced to prison and a heavy fine will be imposed on them.

The bill contains a clause against "suspicious wives". The law will fine women who falsely accuse their husbands of wrongdoing.

Law Minister Muhammad Sultan said that the bill comprises sentences and fines for different types of domestic abuse.

The women in the assembly rejected the "biased" bill.

"If a man beats up his wife, he will be fined Rs30,000. If a woman falsely accuses her husband, a fine of Rs50,000 will be imposed upon her," said MPA Nighat Orakzai.

 

