KP govt bars male staff from contacting female teachers on Facebook or Whatsapp

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has barred male employees from contacting female teachers and other colleagues on their cellphones, Facebook or Whatsapp, the KP government’s adviser for education said Friday.

According to a notification, only female education officers can contact female teachers.

The decision was made after the education department received complaints from female teachers regarding harassment.

Related story: Faisalabad University’s men to give women scarves instead of flowers on February 14

“We have been receiving complaints for a long time,” the KP government’s adviser for education, Ziaullah Bangash, told SAMAA TV.

“Our aim is to ensure female teachers [feel secure] so they can freely continue teaching,” he said. “There will be no forgiveness for anyone [caught harassing a teacher].”

The department will take disciplinary action against those found violating the orders.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.