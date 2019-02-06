KP Assembly passes resolution against new Hajj policy

February 6, 2019

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a resolution against the new Hajj policy in which pilgrims are not given any subsidies.

During the session on Wednesday, members of the assembly complained that pilgrims would be faced with many difficulties.

The resolution urged the federal government to review the policy and price structure.

Related: A riyasat-e-Madina doesn’t mean people get to perform Hajj for free, says religious affairs minister

The resolution was moved by PPP MPA Sahibzada Sanaullah.

The federal government recently announced the new year’s Hajj policy and faced a lot of opposition over their decision to remove the subsidy. Hajj now costs Rs436,000 for people in the southern part of the country while people in the northern areas will pay Rs426,000.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Former PPP MNA’s nephew surrenders himself to the Khairpur police in the Ramsha Wassan murder case

February 6, 2019 1:27 pm

Ramsha Wassan murder case: Khairpur police arrest PPP leader’s cook

February 5, 2019 8:04 pm

The PPP is in no mood to topple the government, says Khursheed Shah

February 4, 2019 4:21 pm

Anti-electronic crime court to indict PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi on Feb 18

February 4, 2019 4:13 pm

Is Bilawal Bhutto tying the knot anytime soon?

February 3, 2019 12:13 pm

Will launch a long march if attempts to undermine the 18th Amendment aren’t stopped, warns Bilawal

February 2, 2019 6:45 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Ali Arqam
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.