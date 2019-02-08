Khursheed Shah demands an inquiry against PM Imran Khan

PPP leader Khursheed Shah demanded an inquiry against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the corruption case against Aleem Khan.

“If even dry-cleaning bills weren’t spared in connection with the money trail of the Bilawal House, why can’t Imran Khan’s expenses be investigated?” Khursheed Shah said while speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday.

Shah remarked that PM Imran should be investigated as Aleem Khan is popularly known as an ATM for ‘someone’.

Related: The PPP is in no mood to topple the government, says Khursheed Shah

The money PM Khan spent on July 25 general elections, his Umrah expenses and frequent use of aeroplanes should be probed too, he remarked.

He said that the PTI has been demanding Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to step down as the PAC chairperson as NAB is investigating him. PM Khan should resign as the country’s premier on similar grounds too as NAB is investigating him too, the former opposition leader added.