Removing Shehbaz Sharif as PAC head will make matters worse: Khawaja Asif





PML-N leader Khawaja Asif hit out at the federal government for the way it has been handling Pakistan’s economic crisis.

“It is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a prime minister is the first one to approach the International Monetary Fund,” he said while speaking to the media in Sialkot.

“Previously, they wanted to commit suicide in case they had to approach the IMF.”

He said that the economic advisers of Imran Khan-led government are parting ways with him over the deteriorating situation of the national economy.

Khawaja Asif warned the government that situation will take a turn for the worse if Shehbaz Sharif is removed as the head of the Public Accounts Committee. “All the opposition parties unanimously decided his name for the post,” he said. “The government believes that his removal from the accounts committee will benefit them.” In reality, however, it will cause more harm, he added.

The PML-N leader said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG and chief secretary were recently dismissed. He said the bureaucracy will not function in such an environment.

He also warned the federal government will be responsible for the consequences in case Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition gets critical.

