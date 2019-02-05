Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle, said President Dr Arif Alvi in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Day every year on February 5 to show its support for the people in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The entire nation stands with its Kashmiri brothers in their struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination, said the president. He will address a session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad later in the day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the freedom movement in Indian-Administered Kashmir is gaining momentum. Seven decades have passed yet the dispute over Kashmir remains unresolved, he said.

In Islamabad, people will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan too. A minute of silence will be observed at 10am.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir, to draw attention towards the grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.