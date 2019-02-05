‘Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle’

February 5, 2019

 

 

Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle, said President Dr Arif Alvi in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Day every year on February 5 to show its support for the people in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The entire nation stands with its Kashmiri brothers in their struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination, said the president. He will address a session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad later in the day.

Related: Kashmiri women offer bangles to UN chief over inaction

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the freedom movement in Indian-Administered Kashmir is gaining momentum. Seven decades have passed yet the dispute over Kashmir remains unresolved, he said.

In Islamabad, people will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan too. A minute of silence will be observed at 10am.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir, to draw attention towards the grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

The FBR will be punishing people involved in ‘benami’ transactions from February 8

February 4, 2019 8:42 pm

Imran Khan wants better coordination between the Centre and provinces

February 4, 2019 6:21 pm

PM Imran Khan wants the poor to know that if they get sick, the govt will have their back

February 4, 2019 4:03 pm

Hussain, Shinwari criticised for second T20I defeat

February 4, 2019 2:01 pm

Five talking points from second Pakistan-South Africa T20I

February 4, 2019 12:29 pm

Miandad furious with Pakistan’s batsmen

February 4, 2019 12:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Ali Arqam
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.