Kashmir situation is too sensitive for me to leave Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells Japanese FM

February 25, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono Monday to explain why he has postponed his visit to Japan.

I was supposed to travel to Japan on your invitation on February 24, said Qureshi, however, he added that the situation in South Asia after the Pulwama attack has been complex. The situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir has become dangerous, he said.

Related: Pakistan will not be cowed down by Indian threats, says foreign minister 

He said in such a sensitive situation, it was important for him to stay in the country.

Both foreign ministers agreed to reschedule the visit as soon as possible.

On February 14, over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama in Indian-Administered Kashmir. India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, while Pakistan denies this.

