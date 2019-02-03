Kashmir is a cornerstone of Pakistan foreign policy, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

February 3, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for London today (Sunday) to attend functions being organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The FM will also address an international conference on Kashmir in the British Parliament tomorrow (Monday).

Before leaving for Britain’s capital, the foreign minister stressed that Kashmir is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s stance on the matter was clear.

In a telephone call with senior Kashmiri leadership, he said on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan will raise a strong voice to highlight Indian persecution and brutalities being perpetrated in occupied Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Imran Khan arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit

February 3, 2019 1:52 pm

Berlin filmfest turns focus on women, Netflix

February 3, 2019 1:42 pm

Case registered against Taimooria police SHO, other law enforcers for allegedly torturing a detained suspect to death in Karachi

February 3, 2019 1:10 pm

Is Bilawal Bhutto tying the knot anytime soon?

February 3, 2019 12:13 pm

Hamza Shahbaz is off to London after being removed from the no-fly list

February 3, 2019 11:19 am

Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

February 3, 2019 10:59 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.