Kashmir is a cornerstone of Pakistan foreign policy, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for London today (Sunday) to attend functions being organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The FM will also address an international conference on Kashmir in the British Parliament tomorrow (Monday).

Before leaving for Britain’s capital, the foreign minister stressed that Kashmir is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s stance on the matter was clear.

In a telephone call with senior Kashmiri leadership, he said on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan will raise a strong voice to highlight Indian persecution and brutalities being perpetrated in occupied Kashmir.

