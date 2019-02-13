Karachi’s Askari Park reopens for the public after six months

Karachiites can now visit Askari Park again. The park was closed soon after its inauguration more than six months ago after a 10-year-old girl died and several other people were injured because a ride collapsed.
Askari Park is a theme park located in the city's Old Sabzi Mandi.
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has issued a no-objection certificate to the new management of the park. A team has been formed which will be responsible for ensuring things function properly at the park.
“There have been inspections in the last six months. The civil administration was also involved. KMC’s team carried out its investigation too,” said a brigadier on behalf of Askari Park.
“On our end, we called in experts who work with Disneyland to inspect the rides at the park,” he said, adding that to avoid any more untoward incidents, a maintenance team has been formed to ensure the rides are safe.
People are happy the park is up and running again. “This park is good for children. They are very happy,” said one visitor, while another said it is a good space for the public to go and enjoy themselves.
The Supreme Court ordered the management of Askari Park to be handed over to the civilian authorities. Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had ordered the city’s parks to be opened to the public. This city’s parks have been sold in the names of martyrs, remarked Justice Ahmed. From Nazimabad to Lalukhet (now known as Liaquatabad), you’ve left nothing untouched, he had said.
He ordered the authorities to open Askari Park for the public.
Recently, the court’s monitoring bench, which Justice Ahmed is also a part of, told the authorities to remove all businesses on military land in the city.
