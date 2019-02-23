Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is now offering free medical care for children

Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has joined four other public sector health institutions in the city to offer free of charge health services to children.
Management of the emergency room has been handed over to the Child Life Foundation, an NGO, as part of the government’s public-private partnership programme.
The National Institute of Child Health, Civil Hospital, Karachi, Lyari General Hospital and Sindh Government Hospital in Korangi have already been handed over to the foundation and are providing free of charge medical treatment for children.
Dr Wajid, the accident department incharge, said that they have modern telemedicine facilities at the emergency room. Through this, specialist doctors can check up on a child’s progress at any emergency room.
Dr Ahsan Rabbani, the head of the Child Life Foundation, said that after obtaining control of these five hospitals’ emergency wards, cases of children dying have been reduced.
The NGO is also working at government hospital emergency wards in Larkana and Nawabshah. So far, the foundation has treated 2.2 million children.
