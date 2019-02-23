Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is now offering free medical care for children

February 23, 2019




Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has joined four other public sector health institutions in the city to offer free of charge health services to children.

Management of the emergency room has been handed over to the Child Life Foundation, an NGO, as part of the government’s public-private partnership programme.

The National Institute of Child Health, Civil Hospital, Karachi, Lyari General Hospital and Sindh Government Hospital in Korangi have already been handed over to the foundation and are providing free of charge medical treatment for children.

Dr Wajid, the accident department incharge, said that they have modern telemedicine facilities at the emergency room. Through this, specialist doctors can check up on a child’s progress at any emergency room.

Related: Families in Punjab’s Rajanpur can now avail medical treatment upto Rs720,000

Dr Ahsan Rabbani, the head of the Child Life Foundation, said that after obtaining control of these five hospitals’ emergency wards, cases of children dying have been reduced.

The NGO is also working at government hospital emergency wards in Larkana and Nawabshah. So far, the foundation has treated 2.2 million children.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Karachi Bakery in India covers ‘Karachi’ sign after mob protest

February 23, 2019 2:24 pm

Met Department predicts rain in Karachi in March

February 23, 2019 10:48 am

Karachi food poisoning: Sixth victim passes away a day after five children die

February 23, 2019 10:30 am

Jobless man kills wife and children in Gujrat

February 22, 2019 4:36 pm

Hospital confirms five children died of food poisoning in Karachi

February 22, 2019 2:52 pm

Air pollution: Why Karachi struggles to breathe

February 21, 2019 9:15 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.