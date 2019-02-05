Karachi woman kills two-year-old daughter after dispute with husband

February 5, 2019

Photo: Sahil police

A woman killed her two-year-old daughter after a dispute with her husband in Karachi on Monday afternoon. 

Shakeela, 28,  threw her daughter in the sea near Captain Farhan Ali Shaheed Park in DHA’s Phase 8. The body was found on Tuesday.

She said that she killed her daughter because she couldn’t see any future for her. “My husband said that he can’t keep us [Shakeela and her daughter] at his house, so I went to my parents’ house. They said that they have gotten me married and I can’t stay at their house.”

Shakeela has completed her BBA and she married Muhammad Rashid Shah in 2011. She lived in Sultanabad.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 at Sahil police station.

 

