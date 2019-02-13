Karachi UC chairman remanded into police custody for 4 days in Irshad Ranjhani murder case

Raheem Shah, a union council chairman, was remanded into police custody for four days over involvement in the death of Jeay Sindh Tehreek Karachi President Irshad Ranjhani.

Shah was brought to an anti-terrorism court in an armoured vehicle on Tuesday and strict security measures were taken.

He was arrested on Monday on the orders of the Karachi AIG Dr Ameer Ahmed Shaikh. A case has been registered against him for barring onlookers from taking Ranjhani to a hospital after he shot him.

Ranjhani was shot dead on February 6 in Karachi’s Bhains Colony and left to die on a public street as people looked on. No one took him to the hospital or offered aid. When the police arrived, they took him to the police station instead of the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The man who shot him, Raheem Shah, says that Ranjhani was a thief and had been following him after he withdrew Rs3 million from a bank near Nursery. He said two men on a motorcycle intercepted him near the Bhains Colony turning, off the National Highway.

On February 9, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah demanded a report from Sindh IG Syed Kaleem Imam. He then ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident be requested. The inquiry team is investigating the case.

