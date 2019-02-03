Karachi traffic police go after fancy cars with fancier number plates in Defence

February 3, 2019




The Karachi traffic police conducted a drive on Sunday against cars with fancy licence plates. 

During the drive, which took place in Defence, Darakshan, Clifton and Gizri, the drivers of 20 cars were issued challans that ranged from Rs500 to Rs2,000. The cars ranged from ordinary ones to Porsches and Mercedes.

Traffic police authorities say that despite the rules and previous action by the police department, motorists don’t attach the two official licence plates given to them by the excise department.

Related: Vehicle owned by Balochistan CM’s excise adviser impounded in Karachi for bearing an illegal licence plate

During the drive, one driver identified himself as the driver of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, the former chief minister of Balochistan, but even that didn’t stop him from being issued a challan.

A car owned by the adviser to the Balochistan chief minister on excise, taxation and narcotics, was impounded in Clifton as part of the drive.

