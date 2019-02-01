Karachi policeman suspended for misbehaving with a labourer who couldn’t pay for his traffic challan

Niaz Soomro, a section officer in Orangi Town’s Mominabad, stopped a labourer in a Suzuki pickup and fined him. The labourer, however, did not have the money to pay the challan so the policeman took his mobile phone instead.A video being shared on social media clearly shows the labourer chasing after Soomro and going down on his knees begging the officer to give his phone back. Soomro responded by kicking and pushing the man off of him and riding away on his motorcycle.The Sindh inspector-general of police and Karachi additional inspector-general took notice of the incident and ordered the suspension of Soomro.The section officer’s job is to maintain and organise the flow of traffic and deal with stubborn violators.