Karachi police take security guard into custody for ‘accidentally’ shooting his coworker dead

The Karachi police have taken a guard employed at a private security company into custody for ‘accidentally’ hooting dead a fellow guard on Tuesday.

The guard, identified as Amjad Ali, is from Kamber Shahdadkot. They have also seized the weapon from him.

Two months ago, Ali joined a private security company as a guard. He had no training handling or firing weapons.

He says he was checking his pistol when it fired a round and killed his coworker Mazhar in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

