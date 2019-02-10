Karachi police recover 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped last week

The Karachi police recovered a 12-year-old girl from Landhi’s Sharafi Goth who had been kidnapped last week.

The preteen was kidnapped on February 4 from Akhtar Colony.

The police have also arrested her kidnapper, identified as Jan Muhammad. He was a tanker driver who would kidnap children and transport them using his tanker.

Authorities believe he is part of a kidnapping group. The Malir SP said they’ve taken the water tanker into custody.

