Karachi police arrests two drug dealers for transporting narcotics worth Rs15m

Karachi police arrested two suspected drug dealers from Soldier Bazaar and seized drugs worth Rs15 million on Tuesday.

The dealers were transporting around 145 kilogrammes of hashish in a truck filled with crates of apples.

The suspects were from Pishin, Balochistan and were transporting the narcotics to Old Sabzi Mandi. The police arrested them when they made a stop in Soldier Bazaar.

The efforts of the Karachi police were appreciated during a press conference held today in Karachi.

The East DIG and Karachi additional IG have announced a cash prize for the police.

