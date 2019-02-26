Karachi police arrests two drug dealers for transporting narcotics worth Rs15m

February 26, 2019

Photo: AFP

Karachi police arrested two suspected drug dealers from Soldier Bazaar and seized drugs worth Rs15 million on Tuesday.

The dealers were transporting around 145 kilogrammes of hashish in a truck filled with crates of apples.

The suspects were from Pishin, Balochistan and were transporting the narcotics to Old Sabzi Mandi. The police arrested them when they made a stop in Soldier Bazaar.

The efforts of the Karachi police were appreciated during a press conference held today in Karachi.

The East DIG and Karachi additional IG have announced a cash prize for the police.

