Karachi groom taken into custody on wedding night

The police detained Akbar after some people started aerial firing during the wedding.Central SSP said panic and fear spread in the neighbourhood because of the aerial firing. Liaquatabad police said they are investigating who fired the shots.Akbar seemed to be clueless though.“I was the groom. What do I know who fired?” Akbar said while speaking to SAMAA TV.When asked if a stranger had come and fired shots at his wedding, he said, “It is possible. Enmity is common these days.”Police said the culprit will be arrested and their gun license checked.Two days ago, celebratory aerial firing at a Mehndi ceremony kept the people in Faisalabad's Chak Jhumra awake all night. Police had registered a case against five people, including the groom.Heavy aerial firing and firecracker explosions are often part of the celebrations at weddings that go on till after midnight. It is a routine nightmare for those living nearby.