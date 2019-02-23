Karachi food poisoning: Sixth victim passes away a day after five children die

A sixth victim died of food poisoning in Karachi Saturday morning after five members of her family died on Friday.

Bina Badruddin, 27, died at the Agha Khan University Hospital at 5am on Saturday after being diagnosed with food poisoning early Friday. Her five nieces and nephews died on Friday.

She was on the ventilator after being rushed to the hospital by her brother Faisal, the children’s father.

She was from Balochistan’s Pishin and had arrived in Karachi Thursday night. Her body was sent to her hometown at 7am.

Related: Hospital confirms five children died of food poisoning in Karachi

The children’s funeral will be at 11am today (Saturday) in Pishin.

The family arrived in Karachi at around 11pm. On the way, they ate food at a street-side restaurant in Khuzdar at around 2pm and when they got to Karachi they ordered biryani from a restaurant in Saddar at around 11:30pm. The police say they ate at the Naubahar restaurant in Saddar, which is near the passport office.

The children have been identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Abdul Ali, four-year-old Aziz Faisal, six-year-old Aliya, seven-year-old Tauheed and nine-year-old Salwa.

The police are investigating what they ate and, according to South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah, they sent teams to both restaurants to obtain samples of the food.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.