Karachi court orders registration of a murder case against a woman for killing a cat

A city court in Karachi ordered on Friday the registration of a case against a woman for murdering a cat.
On February 1, she ran over the cat while driving in DHA's Phase VIII.
The man who filed the petition, Faiq Jagirani, said when the woman hit the animal, it was severely injured. He asked her to get the cat treated but she refused, after which the cat died.
He then contacted the police to register a case against her but was met with resistance, so he approached the court.
The court has now ordered the police to file a murder case against the woman and initiate an investigation.
The petitioner said that around the world, people work to protect animals but in Pakistan we literally get away with murder.
The woman must be given severe punishment for driving over the cat.