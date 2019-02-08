Karachi court orders registration of a murder case against a woman for killing a cat

February 8, 2019




A city court in Karachi ordered on Friday the registration of a case against a woman for murdering a cat.

On February 1, she ran over the cat while driving in DHA's Phase VIII.

The man who filed the petition, Faiq Jagirani, said when the woman hit the animal, it was severely injured. He asked her to get the cat treated but she refused, after which the cat died.

Related: Attempted murder case registered in Karachi’s Clifton after woman attacked by a dog

He then contacted the police to register a case against her but was met with resistance, so he approached the court.

The court has now ordered the police to file a murder case against the woman and initiate an investigation.

The petitioner said that around the world, people work to protect animals but in Pakistan we literally get away with murder.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 

One Comment

  1. Saleem   February 8, 2019 3:24 pm/ Reply

    The woman must be given severe punishment for driving over the cat.


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Ramsha Wassan’s father released from police custody after seven days

February 8, 2019 3:50 pm

CNG stations shut down, low gas pressure reported across Karachi

February 8, 2019 1:20 pm

Has Mustafa Kamal dissolved the PSP?

February 7, 2019 6:51 pm

Over 10,000 litres of substandard (and possibly cancer causing) oil is made in Karachi every day

February 7, 2019 4:33 pm

Temperatures drop across the country with colder winds in Karachi and rain in Lahore

February 7, 2019 9:03 am

Karachi groom taken into custody on wedding night

February 6, 2019 10:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.