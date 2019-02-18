Karachi court cancels pre-arrest bail of #FixIt’s Alamgir Khan

A district and sessions court cancelled the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Alamgir Khan of #FixIt fame in a case relating to throwing sewerage water outside CM House in Karachi.

Alamgir Khan did not pay the Rs20,000 bail surety or appear in court even when he was ordered to do so.

An FIR was registered last week against Alamgir Khan for throwing sewerage water outside CM House.

The names of the volunteers from Khan’s organisation, who aided him, were included in the FIR too. One of them, identified as Saifullah, has been arrested. The case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

Khan and his team collected buckets of sewerage water and threw it at the gate of CM House to protest the non-resolution of Karachi’s civic problems.

He had said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani were responsible for the city’s abysmal drainage system.

