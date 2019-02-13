Karachi cotton factory warehouse gutted as fire breaks out

The warehouse of a cotton factory is engulfed by a fire in Karachi’s SITE area since Monday night.
The blaze has been uncontrollable for hours. The fire brigade reached the scene at 9pm on Monday with 15 fire tenders. According to rescue officials, 80% of the flame had been brought under control by 8am today (Tuesday). The fire brigade vehicles are, however, still at the site to douse the flames.
The fire brigade officials remained busy in extinguishing the blaze all night. No casualties have been reported.
Cotton worth millions has been burnt in the incident. The flames were visible from afar and smoke from the incident has left the people in the area worried.
The chief fire officer has said it will take another few hours to extinguish the blaze. He said this is a third degree fire.
The water board and SITE Association are providing water to douse the fire.
The Karachi mayor has also taken notice of the fire.
