Karachi anti-encroachment operation should continue, orders the Supreme Court

February 26, 2019

The operation to rid Karachi of illegal encroachments should continue, ordered the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Musheer Alam, heard the encroachments case at the Supreme Court Karachi registry. Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial were the other two bench members.

The top court ordered the Sindh chief secretary to supervise the anti-encroachment operation. “It is our dream that Karachi is restored to its real shape with all its hustle,” said Justice Alam. “It was the Sindh Building Control Authority’s job to revive the city but it failed to do so.”

Related: SBCA to demolish Karachi’s commercial buildings built on residential plots in three days

The court also ordered to lift the debris of demolished encroachments from various parts of the city, including Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim. No interference should be allowed in the operation, the court remarked.

Justice Alam said the streets of Karachi are still overcrowded with illegal encroachments, leaving no room for pedestrians.

The Sindh advocate-general requested the court for additional time. He said humans were at risk of a tragedy if any action is taken without proper planning. The SBCA also asked for a time of eight weeks for the operation.

Related: KMC begins clearing Karachi’s Hill Park of illegal constructions

Meanwhile, the owners of a banquet constructed near Kala Pul petitioned the court and said they were denied an opportunity to explain themselves. They said they will satisfy the court if they are given a chance.

The court issued notices to the advocate general and others.

