Jobless man kills wife and children in Gujrat

A man killed his wife and three children with sticks and knives in Gujrat on Thursday night over a domestic fight.
Three other children of the family escaped to their grandmother’s house and were unharmed.
The man, identified as Fayyaz, lived in the town of Chak Jani with his wife Nazia and six children, whose ages were between five and 16.
Fayyaz was unemployed and fought with Nazia about money. We heard the sound of fighting and went to the house and found their bodies, neighbors told the police.
The bodies were transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem examination and the police are investigating the case.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.