Japan to grant $3.5m aid for Afghan refugees

Japan and World Food Programme Pakistan signed a grant agreement worth $3.5 million for Afghan refugees.

Kuninori Matsuda, the ambassador-designate of Japan to Pakistan and Finbarr Curran, the representative and country director of WFP Pakistan, signed the agreement in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The amount will be spent for nutrition support of malnourished children and pregnant and lactating women in the hosting districts of Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The executing agencies for the project include the WFP, UNHCR, KP health department and the Ministry of State and Frontier Regions (Safron).

Related: Unwanted Afghan refugees pin hopes on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Under the nutrition support programme for Afghan refugees, WFP will be targeting 155,000 people who include 30,000 moderately acute malnourished children aged between six to 59 months and 30,000 acute malnourished pregnant and lactating women.

WFP is not only providing ready to use supplementary foods for the needy but also supports and organises capacity building trainings for the government staff, mothers and caregivers to ensure quality implementation of healthcare and nutrition services and improve early initiation of breastfeeding, age appropriate complementary diet and hygiene practices in collaboration with UNHCR and Safron.​

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.